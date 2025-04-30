IPS officers ask Telangana HC to lift stay on Nagaram land

HYDERABAD: A group of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including Ravi Gupta, Tarun Joshi, Renu Goyal, BK Rahul Hegde, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Sowmya Mishra and Swathi Lakra, as well as Rekha Sharaf, the wife of Umesh Sharaf, have filed three writ appeals before the Telangana High Court challenging the April 24, 2025, order by a single judge.

The single judge, hearing a writ petition filed by one Birla Mahesh, had ordered status quo on all land transactions pertaining to Survey Nos. 181, 182, 194 and 195 of Nagaram village in Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy district. Mahesh had alleged large-scale fraudulent activity, including forgery of documents, manipulation of official records and illegal transfer of over 26 acres of government and Bhoodan land.

The petitioner also claimed that these acts were carried out with the alleged involvement of high-ranking IAS and IPS officers in collusion with local revenue and registration officials.

Challenging the order, the appellants contended that the single judge’s directive was passed without issuing any notice to them or other affected landowners, thereby violating the principles of natural justice.