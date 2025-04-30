Kishan Reddy accuses Congress of ‘speaking Pakistan’s language’ over Pahalgam attack

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that while the entire country was condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress was speaking the language of Pakistan.

Slamming the Congress leaders for “criticising and demeaning Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he said: “The Congress has no ethics and values. Its leaders are speaking the language of Pakistan.”

“There is no difference in comments made by Pakistan ministers and those of Congress leaders. There is a friendship between the Congress and Pakistan as the latter has been retweeting the messages of Congress leaders,” he added.

Stating that the Modi government has adopted a “zero tolerance policy” on terrorism, he alleged that a few forces in the country were trying to disturb the peace.