‘One nation, one poll’ will boost GDP by 1.56%: Bansal

HYDERABAD: BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Tuesday claimed that ‘one nation, one election’ will boost the country’s GDP by 1.56%.

Speaking at a meeting held here to discuss ‘One Nation One Election’, Bansal elaborated on the advantages of having one election across the country. Stating that elections are important to maintain democracy, he said that simultaneous elections will lead to transparency.

“From 1952, when the first elections were held, till 1967, the country has seen four simultaneous polls across India. Since then there have been at least one election across the country every year. Because of these frequent elections, India has been always in election mode, hindering development in the country,” he added.

He further added that during elections, the model code of conduct comes into force, which obstructs not only development, but also the dream of good governance and obstructs the flow of welfare schemes to people at the ground-level.

Stating that each voter spends approximately Rs 1,400 to cast a vote for every election and the government has spent over Rs 1.35 lakh crores in the 2024 elections, the BJP national general secretary said that with one election the spending by the people as well as the government will reduce considerably.

Telangana State General Secretary (Organisation) Chandrashekhar, BJYM National Treasurer PM Sai Prasad and several others also spoke at the meeting.