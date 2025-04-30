Racket busted in Telangana's Echoda mandal over fake residence certificates for BSF, SSB jobs

ADILABAD: A racket involving non-residents obtaining fake residence certificates to secure jobs in the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been uncovered in Echoda mandal.

The scam came to light after Special Branch police filed a complaint at the Echoda police station, alleging that fraudulent residence certificates were being issued in the name of Islamnagar village.

The issue surfaced when an application for a residence certificate submitted by one Suraj Sahani was initially rejected by the Echoda tehsildar’s office. Upon reapplying, the certificate was granted by the deputy tehsildar.

However, subsequent verification by the Special Branch revealed that Sahani’s supporting documents — including his Aadhaar card and a school memo claiming he studied at the Zilla Parishad School in Kolligutta — were forged. Authorities confirmed that Sahani was not a resident of Islamnagar.

Further investigations uncovered similar cases in Indravelly and Sirikonda mandals, with 15 to 18 fake applications identified and rejected so far.

Officials suspect that individuals from other states are obtaining these forged documents through Mee Seva centres, raising alarms over potential fraud.

Echoda Circle Inspector E Bheemesh confirmed that a detailed investigation is in progress, and more information will be disclosed as the probe continues.