Telangana woman seen assaulting four-year-old son in viral video; child rescued, handed to grandparents

JAGTIAL: Taking cognisance of a viral video where a woman was seen subjecting a child to a brutal physical assault, the district child welfare officials rescued the four-year-old boy on Monday.

In the video clip that has been doing the rounds, a woman, identified as S Rama, is seen kicking and slapping her son from her first marriage.

District Child Welfare Officer Bonagiri Naresh said Rama suffers from mental health issues and has been undergoing counselling. After her first marriage ended, she remarried a man named Anjaneyulu, who lives in Dubai for employment. “Family disturbances are also one of the reasons for her behaviour,” Naresh said.

Some reports have also stated that the officials were informed of the issue by the woman’s neighbours, who also allegedly shot the video that has since gone viral.

The rescued child was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and counselling was held for Rama.

Authorities noted that the woman was under emotional stress due to ongoing family issues and recommended that she continue therapy. The boy was handed over to his grandparents for further care. Monitoring will continue to ensure the child’s well-being, Naresh added.