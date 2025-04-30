Three Pakistani infiltrators remain in Hyderabad past medical visa deadline

HYDERABAD: As of Tuesday — the deadline for Pakistani citizens visiting India on medical visas to leave — three infiltrators from the neighbouring country were still in Hyderabad.

There are several cases registered against these three.

“One of these Pakistani nationals is in jail, another is in a detention centre, while the last one has been released on bail, is living in the city and is under police watch,” a source in the Hyderabad Police told TNIE.

It may be noted that only four of the 200-odd Pakistani nationals staying in Hyderabad police commissionerate limits had arrived in the city on short-term visas. One of them left for Pakistan on April 26 and the other three the next day.

A police official told TNIE that most of the Pakistani nationals who came here have relatives in the city and some even married Indian citizens. “Most of these couples had met in Dubai,” the officer said.

Interestingly, one of the Long- Term Visa holders staying in the city had renounced his Indian citizenship and is a Pakistani national.

After renouncing citizenship, man from Hyd got LTV

He had met a woman from Pakistan in Dubai and they fell in love and got married. He renounced his Indian citizenship and took Pakistani citizenship. After a few years, they got divorced.

The woman continues to live in Pakistan, and he travels there when required for work. The couple has four children — two stay in Pakistan and two of them are staying in Hyderabad with their father,” a police officer said.