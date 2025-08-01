Case filed after 13-year-old girl married to 40-year-old man in Nandigama

HYDERABAD: Nandigama police registered a case against four persons for conducting the wedding of a 13-year-old girl with a 40-year-old man. The victim’s mother, house owner Govu Pentaiah, priest Kammari Anjaneyulu and the man who married her, Edigi Srinivas Goud, were named in the case.

According to the police, the girl’s father had died a few years ago. Her mother, along with two children, had moved to Nandigama two years ago and was living in a rented house owned by Pentaiah.

The girl told police that her mother had expressed a desire to get her married early and had asked the house owner to find a groom. Based on his reference, a match was found and the child marriage was performed at a temple on the outskirts of Nandigama in the presence of the bridegroom’s parents, the girl’s mother and Pentaiah, the police added.

The 13-year-old girl moved to Srinivas’ house after the ceremony but returned home within a week and resumed school. On July 30, when the teacher Sunitha Rani noticed that the girl was disturbed, she spoke to her and immediately took the child to the police station upon learning of the developments.

Based on the girl’s statement, a case was registered under Sections 9 and 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Nandigama police told TNIE that notices have been issued to the accused, asking them to cooperate with the investigation.