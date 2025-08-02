BJP adopting double standards on BC quota: TPCC chief

SANGAREDDY: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday accused the BJP of adopting double standards on BC reservations — supporting them in the state while opposing them at the Centre.

He vowed to exert pressure on the BJP-led Union government to implement 42% reservations for BCs.

The TPCC chief made these remarks during the Congress’ Janahita padayatra in Andole constituency, in which senior leaders, including AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and ministers C Damodar Rajanarsimha, Vivek Venkataswamy, and Ponnam Prabhakar, also participated and addressed a public meeting.

Mahesh Goud asserted that the Congress government is delivering on its six guarantees announced by leader Sonia Gandhi in Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023, as well as the BC Declaration made in Kamareddy.

He lashed out at the previous BRS regime for pushing Telangana into a debt trap but affirmed that despite financial constraints, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s administration is implementing welfare schemes in a phased manner.