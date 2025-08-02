BJP adopting double standards on BC quota: TPCC chief

SANGAREDDY: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday accused the BJP of adopting double standards on BC reservations — supporting them in the state while opposing them at the Centre.
He vowed to exert pressure on the BJP-led Union government to implement 42% reservations for BCs.
The TPCC chief made these remarks during the Congress’ Janahita padayatra in Andole constituency, in which senior leaders, including AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and ministers C Damodar Rajanarsimha, Vivek Venkataswamy, and Ponnam Prabhakar, also participated and addressed a public meeting.
Mahesh Goud asserted that the Congress government is delivering on its six guarantees announced by leader Sonia Gandhi in Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023, as well as the BC Declaration made in Kamareddy.
He lashed out at the previous BRS regime for pushing Telangana into a debt trap but affirmed that despite financial constraints, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s administration is implementing welfare schemes in a phased manner.
The TPCC president recalled the implementation of several welfare schemes in the state, including supply of 200 units of free electricity for economically weak sections, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each, free bus travel for women, ration cards for the poor and Indiramma houses.
He defended the pada yatras as a Congress tradition, stressing that they help leaders understand public grievances and take corrective measures.
Goud noted that the government has already filled 65,000 jobs in 11 months, with 1.35 lakh more to be recruited in the future. He also outlined efforts to modernise healthcare infrastructure, including PHCs, NIMS, and Osmania hospital, under minister Damodar Rajanarasimha’s supervision. He reiterated that one-third of Assembly seats will be reserved for women in the next polls.
Meenakshi Natarajan praised the state’s 42 % BC reservation policy, calling it a benchmark for the country. She credited Rahul Gandhi for championing the quota to uplift BC communities economically and socially.
Accusing the BJP of voter suppression, she alleged that the party is removing poor voters’ names from electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of elections.
The event saw the participation of Lok Sabha member Suresh Shetkar, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy and other leaders.