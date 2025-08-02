Telangana govt asks all departments to submit performance reports

HYDERABAD: Reinforcing its commitment to institutionalising data-driven governance, the Telangana government has directed all departments to submit their updated ‘Monthly Departmental Data Books and Performance Reports’.
This initiative, now in its third cycle, aims to enhance administrative accountability and policy responsiveness.
According to sources, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao emphasised the importance of refining the report structure based on learnings from previous editions.
Analytically robust reports
In a communication addressed to all departmental heads, he advised them to critically review the first two submissions to ensure that the current reports are more analytically robust, relevant and clear in presentation.
It is learnt that the monthly reports are expected to capture a comprehensive snapshot of departmental performance. Key components to be covered include physical and financial targets set for the month and quarter, outcomes achieved, and reasons for deviations, if there are any.
Sources said that the government asked the departments to also present timelines for major initiatives, milestones achieved, and details of any delays, along with proposed corrective measures.
Not just data aggregation
The state administration has underscored the need for the reports to move beyond mere data aggregation and instead offer a coherent narrative of progress, bottlenecks, and strategic directions aligned with broader government goals.
The heads of various departments have been instructed to submit both digital and printed versions of their reports by August 5.
In one such official communication, the chief secretary expressed hope that the latest round of submissions will reflect enhanced quality, deeper insights, and a forward-looking approach to performance tracking.