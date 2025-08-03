CM’s push has collectors get cracking to improve governance

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent directive to district collectors to conduct regular field visits is gaining momentum, with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao initiating a structured daily monitoring system to track officials’ performance. A streamlined mechanism is now in place to compile comprehensive daily reports outlining proactive steps taken by collectors across the state.

During a recent review meeting, the chief minister instructed the chief secretary to submit a daily status report, particularly in light of key issues requiring enhanced supervision, including regulation of fertiliser supply, disease prevention, weather alerts, and ration card distribution.

District collectors have since been submitting detailed reports in a standardised format, covering aspects such as inspections of healthcare centres and government hospitals, the number of ration card distribution camps held, and the status of cards issued or pending. Reports also include findings from inspections, deficiencies noted, and actions taken.

Revanth Reddy has repeatedly stressed the importance of on-ground inspections to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in governance. Collectors have been asked to conduct surprise visits to schools, colleges, hospitals, and government offices to monitor staff performance and service delivery.

To support key welfare initiatives like ration card distribution, midday meals in schools, and construction of Indiramma houses, the CM has directed officials to dedicate the first half of three working days each week to field visits.

This directive has begun yielding visible results. Progress is being observed in midday meal implementation, timely distribution of ration cards, and the ongoing construction of Indiramma houses.

Collectors have also been instructed to disseminate daily IMD weather forecasts and regularly review rainfall and flood preparedness. As a result of heightened alertness, no major incidents have been reported in the past six months, with emergency response teams and helplines remaining active during heavy rains and other emergencies.