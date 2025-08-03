Congress committed to democratic values: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Asserting the Congress’ historic commitment to democratic values, social justice, and national integrity, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the Congress was the original force behind the foundations of India’s democracy and that its legacy cannot be erased or ignored.

Speaking at the AICC’s annual legal conclave on ‘Constitutional Challenges – Perspectives & Pathways’ at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, organised by the party’s Law, Human Rights and RTI department, Revanth Reddy lauded the Congress’ role in shaping modern India and upholding constitutional values.

“The Congress has made immense sacrifices and played a pivotal role in the freedom movement and nation-building. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the party will continue to fight for the protection of constitutional values and the rights of marginalised communities, particularly the OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis, and the poor,” he said.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Recalling Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, he hailed her as “Kali Mata” who protected the nation and noted her ultimate sacrifice in confronting terrorism. Similarly, he said Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination underscored the price Congress leaders had paid in defending the country’s unity and fighting extremism.

Revanth Reddy also praised Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for refusing to accept the Prime Minister’s post despite having the opportunity, contrasting their actions with what he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “reluctance to relinquish power.” He pointed out that Modi has held executive positions continuously since 2001 — first as Gujarat chief minister and then as Prime Minister — and remains in office even after turning 75.

Referring to recent remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that leaders above 75 years should retire, Revanth Reddy questioned why such norms were applied to BJP veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, but not to Modi.

Concluding his address, Revanth Reddy called for a national movement to ensure 42% reservations for OBCs and urged a renewed focus on equitable representation and social justice.