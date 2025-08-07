Psychiatrist dies by suicide in Hyderabad after alleged harassment by husband, in-laws

HYDERABAD: A psychiatrist succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday after attempting suicide over alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws in SR Nagar.

According to police, the victim, Rajitha met her husband while interning at a private mental health hospital in Banjara Hills, where he was undergoing treatment. As his condition improved, he expressed his love for her and claimed to be working at a software company.

Believing he could recover with her support, Rajitha convinced her family and the two got married. However, her husband allegedly stopped working and depended entirely on her income. Despite her repeated pleas, he refused to change. Rajitha was also reportedly harassed by him and his parents, Kistaiah and Surekha.

Unable to cope with harassment, she first attempted suicide on July 15 and was hospitalised. After being discharged on July 28, she jumped from the fourth floor of her building and was admitted to a private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, SR Nagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation.