Telangana HC orders probe into Nandagiri Hills project, construction stayed until further notice

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the principal secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department to investigate ongoing constructions by M/s Net Net Ventures Pvt Ltd at Nandagiri Hills, Shaikpet, and submit a report within two months. The court said the existing status quo on construction would continue until further orders.

The Nandagiri Co-operative Housing Society filed a writ petition citing a Vigilance report dated June 18, 2024, which alleged violations of GHMC permissions and recommended government intervention. The court directed authorities to consider these representations and the earlier judgment of the City Small Causes Court.

The society alleged that Net Net Ventures, led by G Amarender Reddy, was constructing a seven-star hotel, multiplex, and shopping mall without required environmental and fire safety NOCs. The firm had initially received GHMC approval in 2013 for a 12-floor structure. Revised plans later permitted a G+13 building covering 2,09,620 sq ft. The petitioners claimed the company exceeded these limits, resulting in two demolition orders from the GHMC Commissioner, the latest in January 2025.

The company challenged the orders but the City Small Causes Court upheld GHMC’s decision and stopped construction, citing environmental risks. The high court noted that GHMC’s actions had not accounted for the Vigilance report and said all findings must be considered in the final report.

Counsel for the company sought time to rectify violations. The Court said the Commissioner could examine this, but reiterated the stay on construction.

The matter will be heard next on October 6, 2025.