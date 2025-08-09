Heavy rains cause chaos in Nalgonda: Musi river overflows, roads blocked

NALGONDA: A near-certain tragedy was averted at Nelapatla village in Choutuppal mandal by the swift action of residents on Friday.

A car carrying seven passengers, en route to a morning event, was swept away while attempting to cross a swollen stream.

The powerful floodwaters carried the vehicle downstream until it became lodged against a tree. Quick-thinking locals used ropes to rescue all seven occupants from the submerged car, averting a potential disaster.

Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and the subsequent release of water from the Himayatsagar gates have caused flooding in upstream areas of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

For the last two days, the district has faced significant disruptions, with submerged roads, low-level bridges, and causeways bringing traffic to a standstill.

The situation has turned critical in Valigonda mandal, where the Musi River’s strong currents have flooded the Sangem-Bhimalingam Katwa road-level bridge, which forced suspension of all vehicular traffic between Bollepally, Sangem, and Choutuppal villages.Authorities have set up barricades and are redirecting vehicles.

To address the growing flood risk, police have been stationed at streams, causeways, and low-level bridges across Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, and Nalgonda districts to ensure safety and manage the crisis.