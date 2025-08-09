KTR warns legal action against Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay over phone-tapping allegations

HYDERABAD: Taking objection to the allegations levelled by MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar with regard to the phone-tapping case, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he would send a legal notice to the former if he fails to take back his words.

Rama Rao posted on X: “Despite being MoS of Home, Bandi Sanjay neither has understanding of how intelligence works, nor has any basic common sense. His reckless statements have crossed a line. To insinuate such cheap allegations and make third rated statements has to be a new low, even for him. Bandi Sanjay in his desperation for political relevance resorted to what he does best — cheap drama on the streets!”.

“I dare him to prove if there is even an iota of truth to the so called phone tapping allegations. I will be serving a formal legal notice and if you don’t retract your statements and issue a public apology within the next 48 hours, I will drag you to the court of Law. PS: If only working as a responsible minister was as easy as carrying the chappal of Delhi Bosses,” he added.

Your dark secrets will be out soon: Bandi

Reacting to Rama Rao’s legal notice threat, Sanjay Kumar said that the dark secrets of the BRS leader would be exposed soon.

Taking to X, he said: “#TwitterTillu should be ashamed to talk about legal notices after doing all the illegal things. You’re a coward who hides behind legal notices. You unsuccessfully tried to do it in the past. I won’t fall for your monkey tricks. Bring it on. Ahead of Rakhi, you’re running away to avoid facing your own sister — whose phone was tapped, something she herself admitted.”

“Let alone giving me 48 hours — your clock is ticking and your dark secrets will be exposed, leaving you with nowhere to hide. PS: If only defending your illegal activities was as easy as begging BJP leaders for a party merger or seeking blessings from the PM to become CM,” he added.