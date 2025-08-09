Telangana

KTR warns legal action against Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay over phone-tapping allegations

Reacting to Rama Rao’s legal notice threat, Sanjay Kumar said that the dark secrets of the BRS leader would be exposed soon.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he would send a legal notice to the former if he fails to take back his words.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he would send a legal notice to the former if he fails to take back his words.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
2 min read

HYDERABAD: Taking objection to the allegations levelled by MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar with regard to the phone-tapping case, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he would send a legal notice to the former if he fails to take back his words.

Rama Rao posted on X: “Despite being MoS of Home, Bandi Sanjay neither has understanding of how intelligence works, nor has any basic common sense. His reckless statements have crossed a line. To insinuate such cheap allegations and make third rated statements has to be a new low, even for him. Bandi Sanjay in his desperation for political relevance resorted to what he does best — cheap drama on the streets!”.

“I dare him to prove if there is even an iota of truth to the so called phone tapping allegations. I will be serving a formal legal notice and if you don’t retract your statements and issue a public apology within the next 48 hours, I will drag you to the court of Law. PS: If only working as a responsible minister was as easy as carrying the chappal of Delhi Bosses,” he added.

Your dark secrets will be out soon: Bandi

Reacting to Rama Rao’s legal notice threat, Sanjay Kumar said that the dark secrets of the BRS leader would be exposed soon.

Taking to X, he said: “#TwitterTillu should be ashamed to talk about legal notices after doing all the illegal things. You’re a coward who hides behind legal notices. You unsuccessfully tried to do it in the past. I won’t fall for your monkey tricks. Bring it on. Ahead of Rakhi, you’re running away to avoid facing your own sister — whose phone was tapped, something she herself admitted.”

“Let alone giving me 48 hours — your clock is ticking and your dark secrets will be exposed, leaving you with nowhere to hide. PS: If only defending your illegal activities was as easy as begging BJP leaders for a party merger or seeking blessings from the PM to become CM,” he added.

phone-tapping allegations

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com