Phones of Revanth, Kavitha were tapped too : Union Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that over 6,500 phones, including those of politicians like
BRS legislators and ministers, barring those of the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former minister KT Rama Rao and former Rajya Sabha member J Santhosh Kumar, were tapped during the previous regime.
After deposing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the phone-tapping case, Sanjay also claimed that phones of former minister T Harish Rao, and KCR’s daughter Kavitha and her husband, too were tapped.
Speaking to the media here, Sanjay said that he had submitted some information and confidential reports to the SIT. “The BRS government, under the leadership of KCR, tapped my phones along with those of my family members, staff and party leaders,” he added.
Stating that the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) was supposed to monitor the movement of Maoists, the MoS said: “The SIB officials, instead, included my name in the list of Maoists and tapped my phones.”
Sanjay further claimed: “Not just my phones but those of the then TPCC president and the present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy were also tapped. “
“Even I was shocked when the investigating officers revealed the information related to the phones that were tapped,” he added.
Sanjay also alleged: “KCR and his son KTR tapped phones of not just politicians but also industrialists, advocates and film personalities as well as Osmania University professors. Police have recorded their statements as well,” he mentioned.
He alleged that KTR blackmailed several industrialists and extorted money from them. “At that time, police seized `7 crore from a politician, who is now a Congress MP. Where did that money go?” he wondered.
According to the MoS, phones of a judge, who was hearing a TSPSC case, was also tapped during the BRS regime.
Sanjay said that it has been more than a year since the case was registered but no one from the KCR family was arrested. “The SIT, surprisingly, did not summon Revanth Reddy nor enquire with the judge whose phone was also tapped,” he said while demanding that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).