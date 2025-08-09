Phones of Revanth, Kavitha were tapped too : Union Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that over 6,500 phones, including those of politicians like

BRS legislators and ministers, barring those of the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former minister KT Rama Rao and former Rajya Sabha member J Santhosh Kumar, were tapped during the previous regime.

After deposing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the phone-tapping case, Sanjay also claimed that phones of former minister T Harish Rao, and KCR’s daughter Kavitha and her husband, too were tapped.

Speaking to the media here, Sanjay said that he had submitted some information and confidential reports to the SIT. “The BRS government, under the leadership of KCR, tapped my phones along with those of my family members, staff and party leaders,” he added.

Stating that the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) was supposed to monitor the movement of Maoists, the MoS said: “The SIB officials, instead, included my name in the list of Maoists and tapped my phones.”

Sanjay further claimed: “Not just my phones but those of the then TPCC president and the present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy were also tapped. “