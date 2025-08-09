Revenue Minister Ponguleti hands over Indiramma housing units to 592 beneficiaries

HANAMKONDA: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that the Congress government intends to extend the Indiramma Housing Scheme benefits to eligible beneficiaries in all the urban areas in the state.

The minister was addressing the gathering after handing over double-bedroom houses, built with Rs 3,904 crore funds, to 592 beneficiaries in the Balasamudram area of the Warangal West Assembly constituency in the presence of local MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.

The Indiramma Housing Scheme will be implemented in all major cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and other urban areas, he said while alleging that the previous government, under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao, enjoyed power but failed to allocate even a single house to the poor.

“Kalvakuntla family robbed the state’s assets. KCR and Harish Rao looted the state in the name of Kaleshwaram project,” he added.