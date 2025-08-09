Telangana aims for global manufacturing hub with Toshiba plant expansion

SANGAREDDY: Laying the foundation stone for the Rs 177 crore expansion of Toshiba’s Extra High Voltage Transformer plant, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said the state government was working strategically to position Telangana as a global manufacturing hub.

The minister inaugurated two manufacturing facilities—the CRGO Core Processing Centre (Rs 65 crore) and the Surge Arrester Unit (Rs 105 crore)—at the premises of Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems India Pvt Ltd in Rudraram, Sangareddy district. The total investment amounts to Rs 347 crore.

He said Telangana is expected to record an industrial output of Rs 2.77 lakh crore in 2024–25, with nearly 48% from manufacturing.

TG to launch R&D hub with Toshiba: Sridhar

“Within nine months, the state has logged merchandise exports worth Rs 1 lakh crore. Our GSDP growth rate is 8.2%, above the national average,” Sridhar Babu said.

Citing the Economic Survey 2024–25, which projects a doubling of India’s electricity demand by 2040, the minister said the state has introduced the Clean & Green Energy Policy 2025 and has so far attracted investments worth Rs 29,000 crore in the renewable sector.

He also said exclusive green energy equipment zones were being established to attract firms like Toshiba to invest in areas such as battery manufacturing. An R&D hub for smart energy solutions will also be launched in partnership with Toshiba.

Sridhar criticised what he described as “deliberate misinformation” about the state’s investment MoUs. “Today, it is Toshiba—not us—responding to such criticism,” he said.

In April, the state government signed an MoU with Toshiba for investments worth Rs 562 crore.