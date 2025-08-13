After IMD's red alert, Telangana gears up for flood response

HYDERABAD: In view of heavy rain forecasts for Telangana over the next 72 hours, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has put officials on high alert, cancelling government employees’ leave for the next three days. He instructed officials to advise IT companies to allow work-from-home options and directed the education department to consider whether schools should remain open.

On Tuesday, the CM held a video conference with all district collectors from the Integrated Command Control Centre, directing them to keep helicopters ready for emergency airlifts during floods, in coordination with the Indian Army, NDRF, and other agencies. Senior IAS officers will be appointed as special officers to assist district collectors.

The power department was instructed to keep mobile transformers ready to restore electricity quickly and to monitor low-lying areas continuously. The CM emphasised preventing loss of life and livestock, and directed the health department to keep medicines and doctors available for emergencies.

“Police officials should prevent people from going near high water flows. During high traffic, even law-and-order police should be deployed,” the chief minister said, further instructing the Information & Public Relations Department commissioner to monitor fake news and provide regular updates.

Highlighting infrastructure limitations, he stated, “Now, the system is there to tackle up to two centimetres of rainfall within 24 hours in urban areas. When 30–40 centimetres of rainfall occurs in two hours, our drainage and road system will not support it. Keeping this in mind, we should plan accordingly. Authorities should be ready to handle even a cloudburst situation.”