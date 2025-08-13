BRS leader KTR sends legal notice to MoS Bandi Sanjay over ‘defamatory’ phone-tapping remarks

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao sent a legal notice to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar over what he termed as “baseless and defamatory” remarks the latter made against him in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case.

The notice, sent through Rama Rao’s legal counsel, mentioned the statements made by Sanjay during a press conference on August 8, which, according to the BRS leader, were “false, irresponsible, and intended to damage his reputation.”

The lawyers stated that such accusations, made without any evidence, were unbecoming of an MoS and MP and amounted to a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of another elected representative. Rama Rao’s legal team accused Sanjay of repeatedly making unfounded allegations purely for political mileage and media attention. “KTR, who served the state in various ministerial roles since the formation of Telangana, had an unblemished record of public service, and such defamatory propaganda was causing serious harm to his reputation,” the notice said.

The notice demanded an unconditional public apology from Sanjay to KTR and his family, along with an assurance that no such direct or indirect defamatory statements would be made in future. If Bandi Sanjay fails to tender an apology within seven days, KTR would take both civil and criminal legal action, it added.

The notice cautioned that any further “wild, false, and malicious” statements would invite stricter legal consequences under the law.

It may be recalled here that after appearing before the SIT, which is probing the phone tapping case, Bandi Sanjay alleged that around 6,500 phones were tapped by the BRS government. The phones of T Harish Rao and K Kavitha too were tapped, he had claimed.

Responding to the legal notice, Sanjay wrote on X: “Game On. No question of fearing legal notices. Truth is a lion; set it free and it will defend itself. Criminals who ruined lives through phone tapping will be exposed. Satyameva Jayate!!”