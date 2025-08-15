Heavy rains lash Hyderabad; locals asked to move to safety

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and surrounding areas and the Musi River overflowing, residents in low-lying areas have been urged to move to safer locations. The Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs are nearing full capacity, prompting the opening of nearly 9–10 crest gates at Himayatsagar to a height of four feet, releasing over 14,000 cusecs of water downstream on Thursday.

Osmansagar reservoir is also brimming and may reach full capacity in a few days if rains continue. Municipal staff in areas like Bandlaguda Jagir are using megaphones to alert residents.

Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari instructed teams to remain alert, inspect vulnerable areas, and work with GHMC, HYDRAA, and police officials. Citizens can report problems to the Collectorate Control Room at 040-23202813 or 7416687878.

Meanwhile, a dilapidated building collapsed at Begum Bazaar due to the rains.

The Moosarambagh–Amberpet bridge and Chaderghat causeway have been temporarily closed as water flows over them.

HMWSSB has issued a flood alert, requesting activation of flood SOPs, alerting downstream populations, and taking necessary precautions to protect life and property.