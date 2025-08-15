Hyderabad on high alert as rains swell rivers

HYDERABAD: Telangana remained on high alert on Thursday as the IMD warned of more heavy to very heavy rains over the next two days. While Hyderabad stayed mostly dry despite an orange alert for the second consecutive day, several districts across the state reported heavy rains, swelling rivers, flooding low-lying areas and prompting precautionary evacuations.
Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall in the city limits at 52.3 mm from Wednesday to Thursday. The subdued rains left many wondering about the “missing monsoon” despite a low-pressure area active over the Bay of Bengal.
Elsewhere, Kothaguda in Mahbubabad district received 12.8 cm while Nizamabad’s Rudrur recorded 9.9 cm. Earlier on Thursday, Nagarkurnool’s Kalwakurthy received 19.8 cm, Uppununthala 16.8 cm, Chandrugonda in Bhadradri Kothagudem 12.8 cm, Mellacheruvu in Suryapet 12.18 cm and Ghanpur in Wanaparthy 11.75 cm.
Rescue in Mahbubnagar
In Mahbubnagar district, a swift rescue operation by the Telangana State Disaster Response Force (TGSDRF) saved 10 shepherds and 800 sheep stranded on an island near Polkampally village in Musapet mandal after sudden heavy rains flooded the area. All were brought to safety without injury.
High alert in Sangareddy
All departments concerned have been put on high alert and a round-the-clock control room has been established, given the heavy to very heavy rains forecast in Sangareddy over the next two to three days, Sangareddy Collector P Pravinya said.
During a video conference with Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister T Nageswara Rao, she informed them that the district is currently experiencing normal rainfall, with 3.9 mm recorded in the morning. However, field staff have been deployed, all leaves cancelled and schools declared closed on Thursday. Pregnant women from interior areas in Zaheerabad and Narayankhed were shifted to hospitals as a precaution. A control room with the number 08455-276155 has been publicised for rain-related complaints.
Flood situation in Khammam
Rain since last night in parts of the erstwhile Khammam district has disrupted normal life, with many residents staying indoors and shops closed. Water levels in the Taliperu and Godavari rivers are rising, the latter standing at 20 feet. Residents along the banks have been warned, and fishermen told to stay ashore.
Coal production has been hit, and cotton and paddy crops are submerged in some areas. The highest rainfall was recorded in Maddukur of Chandrugonda mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, at 127.8 mm.
Control rooms set up
Meanwhile, district collectors of Nalgonda and Adilabad have informed that control rooms have been set up at the collector’s offices, and the residents can call toll-free 1800 425 1442 to receive assistance.
They directed the officials concerned to monitor water levels of projects and lift the gates when necessary, alerting downstream villages in advance.
Police personnel will patrol catchment areas, and an NDRF team is on standby. Surveillance cameras at the power house are monitoring inflows and surrounding areas.
Meanwhile, GHMC disaster response teams evacuated 307 persons from low-lying areas in Malakpet, Rajendranagar, and Goshamahal due to increased water levels from the Himayatsagar reservoir release.
ORANGE ALERT IN PLACE
On Friday, an orange alert is in place for Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, and Warangal. Several other districts, including Bhadradri Kothagudem and Hanumakonda, are under a yellow alert. On Saturday, the orange alert will cover Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, and Nizamabad, while more districts will see yellow warnings. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely across Telangana on both days