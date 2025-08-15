Hyderabad on high alert as rains swell rivers

HYDERABAD: Telangana remained on high alert on Thursday as the IMD warned of more heavy to very heavy rains over the next two days. While Hyderabad stayed mostly dry despite an orange alert for the second consecutive day, several districts across the state reported heavy rains, swelling rivers, flooding low-lying areas and prompting precautionary evacuations.

Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall in the city limits at 52.3 mm from Wednesday to Thursday. The subdued rains left many wondering about the “missing monsoon” despite a low-pressure area active over the Bay of Bengal.

Elsewhere, Kothaguda in Mahbubabad district received 12.8 cm while Nizamabad’s Rudrur recorded 9.9 cm. Earlier on Thursday, Nagarkurnool’s Kalwakurthy received 19.8 cm, Uppununthala 16.8 cm, Chandrugonda in Bhadradri Kothagudem 12.8 cm, Mellacheruvu in Suryapet 12.18 cm and Ghanpur in Wanaparthy 11.75 cm.

Rescue in Mahbubnagar

In Mahbubnagar district, a swift rescue operation by the Telangana State Disaster Response Force (TGSDRF) saved 10 shepherds and 800 sheep stranded on an island near Polkampally village in Musapet mandal after sudden heavy rains flooded the area. All were brought to safety without injury.

High alert in Sangareddy

All departments concerned have been put on high alert and a round-the-clock control room has been established, given the heavy to very heavy rains forecast in Sangareddy over the next two to three days, Sangareddy Collector P Pravinya said.

During a video conference with Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister T Nageswara Rao, she informed them that the district is currently experiencing normal rainfall, with 3.9 mm recorded in the morning. However, field staff have been deployed, all leaves cancelled and schools declared closed on Thursday. Pregnant women from interior areas in Zaheerabad and Narayankhed were shifted to hospitals as a precaution. A control room with the number 08455-276155 has been publicised for rain-related complaints.

Flood situation in Khammam

Rain since last night in parts of the erstwhile Khammam district has disrupted normal life, with many residents staying indoors and shops closed. Water levels in the Taliperu and Godavari rivers are rising, the latter standing at 20 feet. Residents along the banks have been warned, and fishermen told to stay ashore.