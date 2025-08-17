IMD’s red alert as rain fury peaks in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Heavy rainfall battered almost all parts of the state on Saturday with Govindaraopet in Mulugu district recording 217.6 mm, the highest in Telangana in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for Sunday for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Mahbubabad, Mulugu and Warangal districts and orange alert for next three days.

Mangapet (136.4 mm) and (Venkatapuram 112 mm) mandals in the district also recorded intense rain, leading to overflowing lakes, rivulets and widespread disruption to road connectivity.

Police set up barricades at swollen streams across Venkatapur, Tadvai, Pasara and Mulugu mandals to stop residents from attempting dangerous crossings. The overflowing Pakhal lake breached into Pakhal Vagu, cutting off the Khanapur–Mahbubabad road. Several trees were uprooted on National Highway-163, bringing traffic to a halt for hours.

Adilabad among worst hit

In Adilabad, Tamsi mandal received 170.6 mm, followed by Talmadugu (162.4 mm), Mavala (154.2 mm), Gudihathnoor (145.2 mm) and Adilabad urban (142 mm). Incessant rain left colonies in Adilabad town waterlogged, forcing families in Green City, Valmikinagar and other areas to take shelter on upper floors.

A fisherman was washed away near the Kadam project after large-scale water release. Officials opened all 18 gates of Kadam, discharging over 2.14 lakh cusecs downstream. Six members of a family trapped in Seethagondi village were rescued by the District Disaster Response Force.

Reservoirs under pressure

The Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Nizamabad is receiving over one lakh cusecs from upstream, with levels rising to 1,083.30 feet against its full capacity of 80 tmcft. In Kamareddy, Nizamsagar is receiving 30,000 cusecs and is expected to fill in three days.

In Karimnagar, Sripada Yellampalli project is receiving over 2.15 lakh cusecs, forcing officials to lift 20 gates. Mid-Manair reservoir in Rajanna-Sircilla is also filling rapidly. Inflow has caused the Godavari to swell in Jagtial. The district collector inspected the project.

In Sangareddy, Pulkal mandal saw 147 mm of rain. With the Singur project receiving heavy inflows from Karnataka, 43,000 cusecs were released into the Manjeera River. Villages in Medak district, including Dhoop Singh Thanda, remain cut off.

High alert in Bhadradri Kothagudem

While heavy showers are expected through Saturday night, officials have been put on high alert, with control rooms in Palvancha and Bhadrachalam on standby. Farmers have been asked to avoid fields and streams, while residents were told to stay indoors after evening.