14 students fall ill after dinner in ashram school in Telangana

KHAMMAM: As many as 14 tribal girls studying at the Tribal Girls’ Ashram School in Kallur mandal headquarters fell ill after consuming food on Saturday evening. They were shifted to the government hospital in Kallur, where doctors confirmed their condition is stable.

According to information, the students had potato curry, rasam, and pakodi for dinner. Thereafter, around 14 girls suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain. Hostel staff rushed them to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed food poisoning and began treatment.

This is the third food poisoning incident reported in the hostel in recent days. About 12 days ago, nearly 30 girls had fallen ill after consuming khichdi.

Following that incident, Sathupalle MLA Matta Ragamai warned the staff, and an inquiry was ordered. However, a third incident has now taken place, raising serious concerns.