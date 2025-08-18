Congress banks on schemes as BRS and BJP busy assessing voter mood

HYDERABAD: With the local body elections around the corner, the ruling Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have intensified their preparations, focusing on strategies to secure a majority of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats.

The outcome will play a crucial role in capturing key posts such as chairpersons, presidents and sarpanches, considered the backbone of grassroots politics.

The Congress, leveraging its position in power, is aiming to consolidate support across the state. The party is banking on welfare schemes and promises such as ration cards, Indiramma houses, Rythu Bharosa, and fine-quality PDS rice to strengthen its chances. Leaders believe that being in government offers them an advantage in swaying voters.

Meanwhile, the BJP and BRS are conducting internal surveys to assess voter mood and gauge anti-incumbency against the Congress government. Sources said both parties are gathering feedback on their performance, with BRS specifically comparing its past governance with the present Congress regime.

The surveys also assess the accessibility of MLAs and MPs, as well as the implementation of welfare schemes.