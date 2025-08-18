Congress banks on schemes as BRS and BJP busy assessing voter mood

HYDERABAD: With the local body elections around the corner, the ruling Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have intensified their preparations, focusing on strategies to secure a majority of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats.
The outcome will play a crucial role in capturing key posts such as chairpersons, presidents and sarpanches, considered the backbone of grassroots politics.
The Congress, leveraging its position in power, is aiming to consolidate support across the state. The party is banking on welfare schemes and promises such as ration cards, Indiramma houses, Rythu Bharosa, and fine-quality PDS rice to strengthen its chances. Leaders believe that being in government offers them an advantage in swaying voters.
Meanwhile, the BJP and BRS are conducting internal surveys to assess voter mood and gauge anti-incumbency against the Congress government. Sources said both parties are gathering feedback on their performance, with BRS specifically comparing its past governance with the present Congress regime.
The surveys also assess the accessibility of MLAs and MPs, as well as the implementation of welfare schemes.
Preliminary feedback reportedly indicates that the BJP and BRS enjoy an edge in certain districts. The BJP is confident of strong prospects in erstwhile Adilabad and Nizamabad, and parts of Karimnagar, with party leaders predicting a majority in districts such as Nirmal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Asifabad and Kamareddy. While BJP leaders admit that their chances in Karimnagar may be weaker compared to Nizamabad and Adilabad, they remain optimistic of gaining several ZPTC and MPTC seats.
On the other hand, BRS leaders believe they remain a formidable force, especially in erstwhile Medak, where they claim to be in a leading position to capture Zilla Parishads in Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet. They also see opportunities in Sircilla. A former MLA from the party said surveys suggest an edge in Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts as well, though he conceded that the political scenario could shift in favour of the ruling Congress at any time.
With both opposition parties projecting confidence, the ruling Congress has stepped up its campaign machinery to counter their strategies. Party leaders are closely monitoring developments and fine-tuning their approach in an effort to secure a decisive victory and capture key posts in the upcoming elections.