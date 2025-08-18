Congress PAC to discuss local body polls

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday held a high-level strategy meeting to discuss the BC reservation issue as well as the upcoming local body elections — both of which will be on the agenda of a meeting of the TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) scheduled for August 23.

The duo also discussed the possibility of approaching the high court, seeking extension of time to conduct the local body polls.

Speaking to TNIE after the meeting, Mahesh Goud said: “We will discuss the local bodies election issue during the PAC meeting, and based on majority opinion, a final decision on conduct of polls will be made.” Meanwhile, the officials concerned have informed the government that it is possible to complete the entire election process within 20 days.

“If the PAC decides to conduct the elections, the poll notification is likely to be issued in the first week of September,” a source said.