BRS seeks action against two AIS officers for ‘false’ claims in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A delegation of BRS leaders on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, urging legal and disciplinary action against two senior All India Service officers — IPS officer and Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan and IAS officer, Hyderabad District Collector Dasari Hari Chandana.

The leaders alleged that the officers made “deliberate, false and politically motivated” statements during a ration card distribution programme in Khairatabad Assembly Constituency on August 1, 2025.

In their letter, the BRS leaders alleged that the “brazen claim of the two AIS officers that the BRS government did not issue a single ration card in 10 years was a blatant lie with a manipulative intent”.

“Such brazen conduct not only violates the most essential neutrality and integrity expected from officers of the All India Services but also undermines public trust, promotes partisan misinformation, and deflects attention from ongoing administrative irregularities, particularly concerning ration card distribution,” the BRS delegation added.