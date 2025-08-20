KTR peddling lies on Kaynes Semicon shift to Gujarat, says Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday described the allegations levelled by BRS working president KT Rama Rao that Kaynes Semiconductor shifted its project from Telangana to Gujarat due to the state government’s failure as “outrageous lies”.
In a press statement issued here, the minister said the company was lured to Gujarat by massive subsidies offered by the Centre and the BJP-led government in that state.
“Kaynes did not flee Telangana. It was lured by massive subsidies showered in Gujarat by the Centre and BJP state government, something KTR is fully aware of. Yet he chooses to mislead people with false claims,” Sridhar Babu said.
The minister explained that under the Rs 76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Centre approved a 50% subsidy for the Kaynes project at Sanand in Gujarat. “For the proposed investment of Rs 3,307 crore, the central subsidy itself amounted to Rs 1,653.5 crore. In addition, the Gujarat government extended another 40% of the central subsidy, which is about Rs 661 crore taking the total subsidy package to nearly Rs 2,314.9 crore, or 70% of the project cost,” he added.
“Despite ISM’s claim of equal support across the country, such generosity has been reserved only for Gujarat. This is clear favoritism by the BJP government,” the Minister alleged.
He also referred to remarks made by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who reportedly admitted that the incentives given in Gujarat amounted to a subsidy of Rs 3.2 crore per job created.
“This proves that Kaynes went to Gujarat because of Central and state subsidies, not because of Telangana’s shortcomings,” he said.
The minister accused KTR and BRS leaders of indulging in “Goebbels-style propaganda” from Hyderabad instead of questioning the Centre’s bias. “Rather than confronting the BJP government’s stepmotherly treatment towards Telangana, KTR finds it convenient to throw mud at us. His silence on this favouritism only shows his lack of courage,” he added.
KTR had blamed the Congress government for failing to maintain ties and driving away major industrial investments to other states due to its incompetence. He expressed distress over the shifting of Rs 2,800 crore worth Kaynes Technology’s semiconductor project from Telangana to Gujarat. He claimed that due to the relocation of this project, Telangana youth have lost 2,000 direct jobs.