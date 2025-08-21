Release woman from state home: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the release of a young woman from the state home, Women and Child Welfare Department, Madhuranagar, holding that her continued detention was illegal after she had attained majority.

A division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar passed the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman’s aunt.

The petitioner, who had earlier been discharged of charges under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, argued that the detenue was not being released despite there being no pending cases against her.

The woman was a minor in 2018 when she was rescued during a trafficking case in Yadagirigutta, Bhongir district, and since then had been placed in various child care institutions, including the NGO Prajwala, for over seven years. Prajwala sought to oppose her release through an implead petition, stating that she should remain in the State Home for rehabilitation and support.

The petitioner’s counsel countered that the detention violated the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, as the woman, now an adult, had the right to choose her future.

Justice Bhattacharya, speaking for the bench, observed that once a person attains majority, she is free to go wherever she wishes.