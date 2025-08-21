Woman kills two children, attempts suicide in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A woman allegedly killed her two children — Arun (3) and eight-month-old Suhash — by throwing them into a water sump before attempting to end her own life at Bachupally on Tuesday night. She was rescued by a neighbour.

The woman, identified as Vadde Rathnamma (30), and her husband Lakshman had migrated to the city from Kamareddy district a few months ago in search of livelihood. While two of their children were left with grandparents, Rathnamma lived in Bachupally with her husband and the younger two children. Lakshman works as a labourer.

Police said the couple had been facing family and financial issues. On Tuesday night, after Lakshman left for work, Rathnamma threw her children into the sump. Bachupally police have registered a case and are investigating.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)