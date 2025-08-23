Congress torn between BC quota promise, farmer anger as local body poll dilemma deepens

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress finds itself on the horns of a dilemma over holding local body elections.

The party had promised 42% reservation for BCs during the 2023 Assembly polls. But it has failed to translate it into law. Two Bills enhancing BC quota to 42% are still pending with the Centre, which remains stoically silent. The ordinance amending the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act is stuck with the Governor. No one knows when he will give assent.

The Congress staged a maha dharna at Jantar Mantar recently, accusing the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of blocking the Bills. But the ice is not melting. With no clarity, the Congress may end up allotting 42% tickets to BCs in local body polls to show it tried to keep its word to make the quota part of the Act.

Meanwhile, the ground reality is that urea shortage is testing farmers’ patience. Party leaders have warned the government that farmers are angry and that elections now could backfire. But another section argues the shortage is a passing issue and that the government’s good work will outweigh discontent. With opinion divided, the government remains indecisive.