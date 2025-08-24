CM Revanth Reddy orders state honours for Suravaram’s last rites

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to perform the funeral of former CPI general secretary and former Lok Sabha member Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy with state honours. He directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to issue orders and make necessary arrangements.

Sudhakar Reddy passed away in Hyderabad on Friday due to age-related problems. He was 83 and is survived by two sons.

Sudhakar Reddy served as CPI national general secretary from 2012 to 2019 and represented Nalgonda in the Lok Sabha for two terms. He was a member of the 12th and 14th Lok Sabha, representing the Nalgonda segment. He also served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour while being a member of Parliament.

The mortal remains of Sudhakar Reddy will be kept at the CPI Telangana state office, Makhdoom Bhavan, for public viewing from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. The mortal remains will be handed over to Gandhi Medical College. His eyes were donated to the LV Prasad Eye Institute.