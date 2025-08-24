Telangana

Telangana Minister Thummala urges RFCL to ensure urea quota

He also asked the management to take immediate steps to ensure adequate supply to the state.
A large number of farmers queue up to collect urea at Vinampally village in Sidapur mandal of Karimnagar district on Saturday
A large number of farmers queue up to collect urea at Vinampally village in Sidapur mandal of Karimnagar district on Saturday Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday said that of the quota allocated to Telangana, 62,473 metric tonnes of urea was yet to be received, causing hardship to farmers. He urged the Ramagundam Fertiliser Corporation Limited (RFCL) to ensure full supply of the state’s quota.

RFCL CEO Alok Singhal and sales manager Rajesh met the minister at the Secretariat and discussed the issue. During the meeting, Thummala directed them to ensure that at least 50% of the pending supply be dispatched this week itself, either from RFCL or NFCL. He also asked the management to take immediate steps to ensure adequate supply to the state.

According to him, the RFCL management responded positively. The minister further informed that 42,000 metric tonnes of urea was currently available in the state, while 6,543 metric tonnes had been received on Saturday. Another 37,877 metric tonnes are expected by the end of this month. “We are regularly in consultation with the Centre for urea,” he added.

Thummala
urea quota

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com