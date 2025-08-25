BRS, BJP not well prepared for local body elections?

HYDERABAD: Even as the ruling Congress gears up for the local body elections, the BJP and the BRS are still struggling to get their act together.

It is not that the ruling party has no problems. It has to handle the farmers’ unrest as there is an acute shortage of urea. This issue is slowly turning into a political nightmare.

Long queues outside fertiliser outlets in villages and towns are making the ruling party leaders spend sleepless nights. They admit, in private, that this single issue can throw a spanner in their works.

Except for the urea problem, the party believes it is on a strong footing. It came to power in December 2023 by winning 65 Assembly seats. Six months later, it bagged eight Lok Sabha seats. The party feels it is battle-ready.

The party hopes to leverage several welfare schemes in implementation to put up a better show. They hope the schemes including Indiramma houses, white ration cards, fine rice through PDS, free bus rides for women, free electricity, SHG loans, and Rythu Bharosa would come to their rescue.

The BRS, however, is adrift. The party lost power to the Congress nearly two years ago. Since then, it has not been revamped.

Most of its leaders remain in Hyderabad. They have not reached the districts. No major agitations have been taken up. The leadership confines itself to media statements. This has angered grassroots workers. Youngsters who want to devote their time and energy to the party feel ignored.