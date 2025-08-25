BRS, BJP not well prepared for local body elections?

HYDERABAD: Even as the ruling Congress gears up for the local body elections, the BJP and the BRS are still struggling to get their act together.
It is not that the ruling party has no problems. It has to handle the farmers’ unrest as there is an acute shortage of urea. This issue is slowly turning into a political nightmare.
Long queues outside fertiliser outlets in villages and towns are making the ruling party leaders spend sleepless nights. They admit, in private, that this single issue can throw a spanner in their works.
Except for the urea problem, the party believes it is on a strong footing. It came to power in December 2023 by winning 65 Assembly seats. Six months later, it bagged eight Lok Sabha seats. The party feels it is battle-ready.
The party hopes to leverage several welfare schemes in implementation to put up a better show. They hope the schemes including Indiramma houses, white ration cards, fine rice through PDS, free bus rides for women, free electricity, SHG loans, and Rythu Bharosa would come to their rescue.
The BRS, however, is adrift. The party lost power to the Congress nearly two years ago. Since then, it has not been revamped.
Most of its leaders remain in Hyderabad. They have not reached the districts. No major agitations have been taken up. The leadership confines itself to media statements. This has angered grassroots workers. Youngsters who want to devote their time and energy to the party feel ignored.
Second-rung leaders are also unhappy. They expected new roles as district presidents or constituency in-charges. But even after the defection of 10 MLAs, the party has not appointed in-charges for those seats. The party remains dormant with many former MLAs and ministers staying away from their constituencies. It is yet to recover from the shock of not being able to win even a single parliamentary seat. The predicament is leading to some leaders toying with the idea of quitting the party. With such disarray, it is unclear how BRS will prepare for the local body elections.
The BJP, meanwhile, has big ambitions. It had won eight Assembly seats and as many Parliament seats. The national leadership sees Telangana as a promising state and is showing keen interest in strengthening the party.
The BJP’s grand strategy is to cannibalise the BRS vote share and emerge as an alternative to the Congress. The strategy worked in the Lok Sabha polls when it tore into the BRS vote share.
The saffron party wants to consolidate its hold further in the local body elections. These segments form the backbone for Assembly polls.
But the saffron party too has its share of problems. The party lacks strong leadership in many constituencies. It is finding it difficult to identify candidates for ZPTCs and MPTCs. Ground-level support is weak and the leaders are not very willing to spend money in the elections.
This apart, image issues haunt several BJP leaders. MPs and MLAs are accused of neglecting their segments. Gaps in communication and organisation are creating more confusion.
After taking into consideration these imponderables the two opposition parties are facing, the big question that remains is: Can the opposition check the Congress juggernaut’s march in the local body elections? How many seats will they manage to win? The answers are expected to decide the next phase of Telangana politics.