Notification for Local polls in Telangana likely early next month

HYDERABAD: In view of the Telangana High Court directing it to complete the process of conducting the local body elections by September 30, the state government is believed to be preparing to issue a poll notification in the first week of September.

According to sources, the ruling Congress has already instructed its district, mandal and village level leaders to be prepared for the elections.

Sources also revealed that during a recent meeting, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) discussed in detail all aspects related to the local body elections.

During the meeting, some party leaders reportedly advocated for delaying the elections until 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) are finalised as the government was keen on conducting the polls as directed by the high court.

In view of this, the grand old party appointed a committee of ministers to hold consultations with legal experts to examine the feasibility of granting the full 42% on a statutory basis.

The committee is expected to submit its report by August 26, which will play a crucial role in finalising the reservation framework for the elections.

Sources said that the Congress government is considering giving 42% reservations for BCs, comprising the existing 21% statutory quota and an additional 21% as a party initiative.