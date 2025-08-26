Musi murder case: Parents stage protest, demand justice in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Kamareddyguda, Vikarabad district, on Monday after the parents of B Swathi, who was brutally murdered by her husband, staged a protest in front of the residence of the accused, Samala Mahender Reddy.

The grieving parents demanded that Mahender’s family perform Swathi’s final rites, insisting they could not conduct the rituals themselves since only her torso had been recovered, with the rest of her body still missing. The torso is still preserved at Gandhi Hospital. They also sought strict action against Mahender.

Mahender, a 27-year-old cab driver, strangled his five-month-pregnant wife, Swathi, to death at their residence in Boduppal on Saturday. He then dismembered her body and, over the course of three trips, dumped the remains into the Musi river near Prathapasingaram. Investigators recovered only the torso from his house.

Meanwhile, DRF teams and police continued searching for Swathi’s body parts, which the accused had dumped in the Musi river. They covered up to 10 km from the dumping point during their search on Monday. They resumed their search from the spot where Mahender had dumped the body parts in three bags.

The police said that the flow of the Musi river was high, making it difficult for the search team to trace the body parts.