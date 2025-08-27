Telangana Cabinet to meet on August 30, 42 per cent quota on the agenda

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet will meet on August 30 at the Assembly committee hall under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to deliberate on key state issues.
One of the main items on the agenda is the implementation of 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies. The Assembly passed the bill and also adopted an ordinance on the Panchayat Raj Amendment Act. However, both are awaiting the approval of the President of India.
Given the legal complications, the government is considering various options to implement its poll promise.
To examine the issue, the chief minister set up a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The panel has sought legal opinions from retired Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, and senior advocate and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The sub-committee is expected to brief the Cabinet on the legal position and possible steps forward.
The Cabinet will also discuss the conduct of local body elections, as the high court has directed the government to complete the process by the end of September. The polls have been delayed due to the unresolved reservations issue.
Another matter before the Cabinet is the renomination of Prof M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor’s quota. The Supreme Court recently struck down their earlier nominations, ruling that the Council of Ministers may make fresh recommendations. During Monday’s event at Osmania University, the chief minister said that Prof Kodandaram would be renominated within 15 days.
In its August 13 order, the Supreme Court stated that the Council of Ministers is free to consider recommending the two leaders afresh, with any decision subject to the final outcome of the pending appeals.
Revanth & co meet Justice Sudershan Reddy, talk BC quota
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday sought the legal opinion of Justice B Sudershan Reddy, former Supreme Court judge and INDIA bloc candidate in the Vice-Presidential election, on implementation of 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local body elections. The chief minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues and other Congress leaders, met Justice Reddy
in Delhi. Later taking to X, Revanth said: “Along with my Cabinet colleague and BC leaders from Congress, I met INDI Alliance Vice-President candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy. We have taken his suggestions and opinion on legal and constitutional aspects to implement 42 per cent BC reservations in local bodies.”
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and Congress leaders K Keshava Rao, P Vinay Kumar and E Anil were present on the occasion.
