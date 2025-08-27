Truck collides with school bus in Telangana, narrow escape for 35 students

MAHBUBABAD: As many as 35 children travelling from the Housing Board to Mahbubabad had a narrow escape when their school bus collided with a truck at the Kuravi crossroad on the outskirts of the town on Tuesday morning.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the children’s cries for help and rescued them. Police later transported the children safely to school in other vehicles, while parents also rushed to the campus.

The accident caused a traffic jam stretching over a kilometre, which was later cleared by police through the bypass road. Both drivers were taken to the station for enquiry.

Mahbubabad Town Circle Inspector G Mahender Reddy said the accident occurred when the bus driver, after picking up students from the Housing Board, failed to notice the truck at the crossroad. He termed it a case of negligence and said a case has been registered.