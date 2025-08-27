Will he or won’t he? K Chandrasekhar Rao is talk of the town

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the monsoon session of the state Legislature, political corridors, especially in the BRS and the ruling Congress, are abuzz with speculation on whether former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the Assembly at a time the government plans to table the PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project.
The Commission, which conducted an investigation for nearly 18 months, examined allegations of violations, irregularities and official negligence relating to the construction of the project. KCR, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, former finance minister Eatala Rajender, along with several bureaucrats and engineers, have been named in the report over lapses in the construction.
The state Cabinet has already approved the Commission’s findings and resolved to table the report in the Assembly for discussion. Opinions of all parties will be sought before deciding on further action and on whether a broader probe into the project is warranted.
Sources said that in a recent meeting at his Erravelli farmhouse, the former chief minister told party leaders that the ruling Congress was attempting to shift blame onto the previous BRS government. He reportedly instructed BRS legislators to mount a strong defence in the House, citing the extent of agricultural cultivation facilitated by Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects during his tenure.
According to party sources, KCR may skip the session and instead direct Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and G Jagadeesh Reddy to lead the debate on behalf of BRS.
It may be recalled that KCR and Harish Rao approached the high court seeking a stay on the commission’s report. The request was dismissed, with the matter adjourned for four weeks to allow the government to file a detailed counter.
The Assembly session is expected to witness sharp exchanges between the ruling Congress and the BRS over the commission’s findings.
The session is also expected to adopt a condolence motion for sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of Jubilee Hills, who passed away recently. The ruling Congress has proposed party whip Ramchandra Naik for the post of the Deputy Speaker. The election process is likely to be completed within three days, in line with the expected duration of the session.