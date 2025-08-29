B Papireddy appointed as Telangana Law Secretary

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has appointed district judge B Papireddy as Law Secretary, following the retirement of Rendla Tirupathi.

Born in 1976 at Dabilpur, Medchal district, Papireddy studied commerce at Osmania University and law at Padala Rami Reddy College before enrolling as an advocate in 2001.

He later secured an LL.M in Labour Laws and practised in Hyderabad courts. Selected to the judiciary in 2012, he served in Nellore, Nandigama, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Medak, before becoming Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mahabubnagar, in 2023. He now takes charge as Law Secretary to the Telangana government.