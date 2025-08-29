Telangana

B Papireddy appointed as Telangana Law Secretary

Born in 1976 at Dabilpur, Medchal district, Papireddy studied commerce at Osmania University and law at Padala Rami Reddy College before enrolling as an advocate in 2001.
. Selected to the judiciary in 2012, B Papireddy served in Nellore, Nandigama, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Medak, before becoming Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mahabubnagar
. Selected to the judiciary in 2012, B Papireddy served in Nellore, Nandigama, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Medak, before becoming Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mahabubnagar
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has appointed district judge B Papireddy as Law Secretary, following the retirement of Rendla Tirupathi.

Born in 1976 at Dabilpur, Medchal district, Papireddy studied commerce at Osmania University and law at Padala Rami Reddy College before enrolling as an advocate in 2001.

He later secured an LL.M in Labour Laws and practised in Hyderabad courts. Selected to the judiciary in 2012, he served in Nellore, Nandigama, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Medak, before becoming Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mahabubnagar, in 2023. He now takes charge as Law Secretary to the Telangana government.

Law secretary
B Papireddy

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com