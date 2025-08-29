Telangana to bear cost if AP lays pipeline to Chennai

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Thursday told the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal that it was prepared to bear the full cost of a pipeline, if laid by Andhra Pradesh, to supply 15 tmcft of water annually to Chennai for drinking purposes.

Senior counsel for Telangana, CS Vaidyanathan, submitted that Chennai has never received its allotted 15 tmcft of Krishna water, despite Andhra Pradesh drawing about 200 tmcft a year from the Srisailam reservoir. He said the proposed pipeline could be laid either from Srisailam or the Prakasam Barrage, with Telangana willing to fund the project.

Vaidyanathan informed the tribunal that Telangana was planning offline storages from Jurala and Srisailam to harness Krishna flows to the extent of four to six tmcft per day.

In his final arguments, he raised objections over changes in the command areas under the Nagarjunasagar Right and Left Canals, which he said had been altered to Telangana’s disadvantage. He also pointed to the increased diversion capacity of the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator system by Andhra Pradesh, calling it unauthorised.

Vaidyanathan stated that under the Joint Project Report of 1954, prepared by the then Andhra and Hyderabad states and approved by the Union government in 1960, the ayacut under the Nagarjunasagar Right Canal was proposed at 9.7 lakh acres.

However, the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh later expanded this to 11.74 lakh acres. In contrast, the ayacut under the Left Canal for Telangana was reduced from 6.6 lakh acres to 6.02 lakh acres, with 1.2 lakh acres of second crop wet land removed from the scheme. As a result, he said, Telangana’s water requirement fell from 111 tmcft to 100 tmcft.