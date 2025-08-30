Assets worth Rs 5 crore uncovered from Warangal Fort tahsildar Bandi Nageswara Rao

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday raided the residence of Warangal Fort tahsildar Bandi Nageswara Rao and unearthed assets worth Rs 5,02,25,198 disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were carried out at his residence, office, and properties belonging to his family members in Hanamkonda and Warangal districts. According to ACB DSP P Sambaiah, the tahsildar acquired disproportionate assets through corrupt practices.

During searches, officials seized house property documents worth Rs 1,15,00,000, agricultural land (17 acres and 10 guntas) worth Rs 1,42,98,500, gold ornaments weighing 70 tolas worth Rs 23,84,700, silver articles weighing 1,791 grams worth 92,000, vehicles worth Rs 34,78,000, 23 wristwatches worth Rs 3,28,195, and household articles worth Rs 16,43,803.

The total value of identified assets amounts to Rs 5,02,25,198, but officials said the current market value is much higher.

Further verification is underway. The case is under investigation.