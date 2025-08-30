Assets worth Rs 5 crore uncovered from Warangal Fort tahsildar Bandi Nageswara Rao

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday raided the residence of Warangal Fort tahsildar Bandi Nageswara Rao and unearthed assets worth Rs 5,02,25,198 disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The raids were carried out at his residence, office, and properties belonging to his family members in Hanamkonda and Warangal districts. According to ACB DSP P Sambaiah, the tahsildar acquired disproportionate assets through corrupt practices.
During searches, officials seized house property documents worth Rs 1,15,00,000, agricultural land (17 acres and 10 guntas) worth Rs 1,42,98,500, gold ornaments weighing 70 tolas worth Rs 23,84,700, silver articles weighing 1,791 grams worth 92,000, vehicles worth Rs 34,78,000, 23 wristwatches worth Rs 3,28,195, and household articles worth Rs 16,43,803.
The total value of identified assets amounts to Rs 5,02,25,198, but officials said the current market value is much higher.
Further verification is underway. The case is under investigation.
ACB nabs secretary over Rs 20k bribe; villagers erupt in celebrations
KARIMNAGAR: Panchayat Secretary Kumabam Nagaraju, who was working at Challur gram panchayat in Veenavanka mandal, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe.
A villager who had constructed a new house said that Nagaraju had demanded Rs 20,000 for allotting a house number. He was apprehended while taking the bribe. News of the incident spread quickly in the village. Residents gathered, celebrated on a grand scale, bursting crackers and distributing sweets.
Villagers alleged that the secretary used to demand bribes for every official work, making life miserable for them until his demands were met. The videos of the celebrations went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, the ACB released a statement urging citizens to report bribe demands. Complaints can be made on the toll-free number 1064 or through WhatsApp on 9440446106.