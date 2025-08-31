BJP blows the bugle for Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday disclosed that he expects the Jubilee Hills byelection to be held alongside the Bihar Assembly polls.

Addressing BJP workers at a meeting of booth committees in Jubilee Hills constituency, he accused the ruling Congress of “cheating” the people of Telangana with unfulfilled promises. He also alleged that the previous BRS government had ruled for “family interests” and looted the state, and that the Congress government was now doing the same through corruption and scams.

Kishan urged party workers to campaign vigorously and demanded that Congress should face the byelection only after fulfilling its schemes. He said there was little difference between the Congress and the previous BRS rule. The Union minister expressed confidence that the BJP would win Jubilee Hills and appealed to voters to support the party “to protect Hyderabad”.

BJP state president N Ramchander Rao said the party’s performance in the GHMC elections, where it won 48 divisions, and in the recent Parliament elections showed that Hyderabad remained a BJP stronghold. He argued that only the BJP could provide development through a “double engine government”. He accused the Congress of failing to protect citizens during heavy rains and of ignoring BJP warnings about the situation.