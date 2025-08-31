Congress gears up for tabling of KLIS report

In an informal interaction with reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said there was no precedent for permitting the Opposition to give presentations in the Assembly.

“During the BRS regime, we submitted requests and letters to the then Speaker seeking such opportunities on several issues. But they were denied. The BRS itself had maintained that there was no such convention,” Vikramarka stated.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu echoed the deputy chief minister, stating, “BRS committed mistakes in the Kaleshwaram project. Why do they now want to give a presentation?” He stressed that opposition members would be allowed to speak as per rules.

Harish Rao, however, questioned the government’s stance. “Why is the government afraid when we seek permission to present our views? It appears they are unwilling to hear the facts,” he said. The Justice PC Ghose Commission, in its report, noted glaring lapses in the planning, execution and maintenance of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, which form part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.