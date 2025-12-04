BJP-backed candidate ‘elected’ in Telangana's Peechupalli

KARIMNAGAR: The voters of Peechupalli in Ganneruvaram mandal of Karimnagar district have decided to pick BJP-backed candidate Sama Raji Reddy as their sarpanch.

Raji Reddy’s unanimous election is a foregone conclusion as he is the only candidate left in the fray after the process of filing of nominations in the second of three-phase gram panchayat elections ended on Wednesday.

Now the village will receive a total of Rs 20 lakh additional funds — Rs 10 lakh central funds and Rs 10 lakh to be contributed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay from his MPLAD funds.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy revealed that a total of 730 candidates filed their nominations for 92 sarpanch posts while 2,174 candidates filed papers for 866 word member posts in the first phase of elections. Similarly, 888 entered fray for 113 sarpanch posts and 3,056 filed nominations for 1,046 ward member posts in the second phase.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam said that foolproof security arrangements are being made at 2,946 polling stations across the district for smooth conduct of the elections.