HC stays CAT order allowing IAS officer to continue in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted interim suspension of the order dated April 9, 2025 passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which had allowed senior IAS officer D Ronald Rose to continue in Telangana government service.

The writ petition was filed by the Centre, represented through the secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), challenging the interim relief granted by the tribunal.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, granted four weeks to the respondents to file their counter-affidavit. Two weeks thereafter was granted to the Union government to file a reply. The court also permitted the Centre to place additional materials on record, including the report of the Pratyush Sinha Committee. The matter has been posted for further hearing after six weeks.

The cadre allocation of All India Services (AIS) officers following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh was carried out based on the recommendations of the Pratyush Sinha Committee. These allocations were later reviewed by a committee headed by retired IAS officer Deepak Khandekar.

Ronald Rose, who was originally allotted to Telangana, had submitted a representation to the state government seeking retention in the same cadre. The Telangana government forwarded his request to the DoPT. However, the Centre rejected the request, following which the officer reported to Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, he approached CAT seeking reconsideration of his cadre allocation. After examining the merits of the plea, the tribunal granted interim relief, directing that he be allowed to continue in Telangana until further orders.