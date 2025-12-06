CM Revanth Reddy seeks people’s support in fight against Centre

NARSAMPET : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday sought the support of people in his fight to get more funds for the state from the Centre.

“I am ready to fight in Delhi if people stand by me to get more funds for the state,” he said while addressing a public meeting here.

The chief minister said that the state government was implementing welfare schemes and development works which require huge funds. The Centre should support the state in its endeavour to achieve the goals, he added.

Revanth Reddy said that his government was committed to rapid development of the Warangal region on the lines of Hyderabad, promising an Outer Ring Road, an underground drainage system, and an airport at Mamnoor for Warangal. “The project works will begin by March 31,” he said.

“The praja government never neglected the dreams of the people of Warangal. The development will continue forever. You decide, we do it; that is the Congress’s responsibility for the people of Telangana,” he added.

Revanth Reddy participated in the Congress government’s Praja Palana celebrations after laying the foundation stone for development works worth `532.24 crore, including the Young India Integrated Residential School, the Government Medical College, the Nursing College buildings and roads in the Narsampet Assembly constituency.

During his speech, the chief minister accused the previous BRS government of failing to develop the Narsampet constituency while its leaders “enriched themselves”.