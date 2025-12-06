Don’t lose hope, we’ll return to power, K Chandrasekhar Rao tells rural folk

HYDERABAD: “Our government will be back at the helm,” BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao told a group of villagers from across the Gajwel Assembly constituency at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Friday.

Newly elected sarpanches and ward members from Erravalli and Narsannapet met the BRS chief at his farmhouse. It may be recalled here that several sarpanches in Gajwel segment were elected unopposed in the first phase of gram panchayat polls.

While interacting with them, Chandrasekhar Rao said: “During the 10-year rule of BRS, villages had evolved into self-reliant, self-governed rural economic centres in the state. Our government encouraged Dalit, Girijana, Bahujan communities, women and traditional caste-based occupations, along with major schemes like Palle Pragathi.”

He also congratulated and felicitated the newly elected sarpanches and ward members by presenting shawls to them. The villagers expressed concern that the progress achieved under BRS had deteriorated under the Congress government.

One villager emotionally stated that BRS rule had been a “golden era” for their villages. “People understood KCR’s value only after losing it,” he said.

In response, Chandrasekhar Rao told the villagers not to lose hope, saying difficult phases are temporary and the BRS would return to power again.

He advised newly elected sarpanches to adopt models like Gangadevipalli, form people’s committees and pursue village development with collective responsibility.