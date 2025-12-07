Harish Rao accuses CM Revanth of spreading lies over ration card claims

ADILABAD: Former minister and BRS senior leader T Harish Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of spreading “blatant lies” and attempting to hide facts with misinformation. He said the people would never forget the schemes implemented during former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s 10-year regime.

On Saturday, Harish countered Revanth’s remarks against KCR and the BRS government, questioning Revanth’s claim that the BRS government issued no ration cards during its tenure. “Is it a lie that 6,47,479 ration cards were sanctioned during the BRS rule?” he asked.

He added that while earlier governments provided only four kilograms of rice per person on a ration card, the BRS government increased it to six kilograms per person based on family size.

Targeting Revanth over the SLBC project, Harish said the Congress government was trying to mislead people and questioned who bore a grudge against the people of Nalgonda, who designed the SLBC as a ‘never-ending project’, and who stalled its progress.

Harish asserted that during the BRS regime, `3,892 crore was spent and 11.48 km of tunnel works were completed. He slammed Revanth, asking, “Are these figures not available with your government? Why repeat lies again and again?”

Calling the present administration “incompetent,” Harish said the government had failed to even retrieve the bodies trapped inside the SLBC tunnel.