Telangana HC slams investigator over gaps in Sigachi fire probe, demands wider accountability

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the state government’s failure to clarify the roles and statutory responsibilities of various regulatory bodies in the aftermath of the Sigachi fire accident.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin conducted an extensive hearing on the PIL, questioning the adequacy and integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The deputy superintendent of police, Patancheru, who is the investigating officer (IO) in the case, appeared before the bench and submitted a voluminous report. However, the court found the report “unconvincing” and “lacking essential information” previously sought.

Chief Justice AK Singh pulled up the IO for limiting the inquiry to the Factories department and failing to examine other agencies, including the Labour department, Pollution Control Board, municipality, Provident Fund Office and ESI, despite the factory being classified as a hazardous industrial unit.

He further questioned why only 19 workers were officially recorded when approximately 50 people were said to be on-site, and why officials of labour-related regulatory bodies had not been interrogated.

The court wondered whether the IO was functioning under external pressure and warned that it would insulate the probe, if required, by appointing a superior officer capable of coordinating with all statutory authorities.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Tera Rajanikath Reddy submitted annexures containing details of 283 witnesses examined so far, but the bench sought clarity on whether the investigation has fixed responsibility on all the authorities concerned.

The bench also reviewed details of compensation paid to the affected workers. The AAG stated that `23 crore had been disbursed. However, referring to earlier submissions that only `25 lakh had been paid to the kin of each deceased worker, the court noted inconsistencies in the figures provided.